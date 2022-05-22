StaFi (FIS) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

StaFi (FIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $2.74 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

