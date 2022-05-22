Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $740,841.46 and $112,776.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.81 or 0.10691367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 502.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00484447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033415 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.