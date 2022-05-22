STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Hits $130.91 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 2% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $130.91 million and $14.57 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,084.80 or 1.00033174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

