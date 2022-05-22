STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $130.66 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,142.84 or 1.00024933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

