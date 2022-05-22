StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUIK. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.