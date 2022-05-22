StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

