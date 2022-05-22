StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.70 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

