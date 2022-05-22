StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
