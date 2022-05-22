StockNews.com Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Cellectis stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

