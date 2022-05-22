StockNews.com Upgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

