Stratos (STOS) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Stratos (STOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $564,707.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.03 or 0.21910515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00489710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008516 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

