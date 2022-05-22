Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

SGC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $128,462.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,553.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,004 shares of company stock worth $169,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

