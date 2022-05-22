Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SWDBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.91.

SWDBY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

