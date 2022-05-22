Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

