Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
