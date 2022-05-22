Syscoin Market Capitalization Hits $136.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $136.49 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00239505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016245 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002914 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,795,732 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

