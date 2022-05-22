Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $694,491.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

