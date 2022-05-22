Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

