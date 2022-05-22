Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.