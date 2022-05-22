Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.96.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

