Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

