Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Exane BNP Paribas

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $920.78.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $663.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $929.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $965.79. The stock has a market cap of $687.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

