Tether (USDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.05 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $73.19 billion and $38.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.52 or 0.12769364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 400.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00474810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033936 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.70 or 0.06533423 BTC.

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,662 coins and its circulating supply is 73,275,094,986 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

