Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

