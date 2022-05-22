Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in A10 Networks by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,476 shares of company stock worth $5,707,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

