Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of York Water worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in York Water by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

