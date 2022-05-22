Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3447 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of TBVPY stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $56.25.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

