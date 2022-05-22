The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $169,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

