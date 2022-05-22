The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

