The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.79

Shares of The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.79 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 43.38 ($0.53). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 85,518 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.74.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

