The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,704 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Shares of PNC opened at $155.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

