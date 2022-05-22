The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $608,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

