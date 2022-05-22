The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 5.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

