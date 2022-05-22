The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

