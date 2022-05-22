The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,315 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

DIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

