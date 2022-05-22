Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $81,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

