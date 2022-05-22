Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

