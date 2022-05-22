TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TJX Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.