Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $30.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 6.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $30,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

