Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for about 1.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 43.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

