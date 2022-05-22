Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE TTP opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

