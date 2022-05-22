Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE TTP opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $31.17.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.