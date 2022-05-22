TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$17.54 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.62%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

