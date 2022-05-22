Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $774,947.00

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $774,947.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00007087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,939.80 or 0.99999959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars.

