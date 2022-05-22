Trikon Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 938,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. RLX Technology comprises approximately 16.2% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trikon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of RLX Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.84. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

