Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Triumph Group stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

