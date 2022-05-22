TRON (TRX) Trading Up 10% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and approximately $808.32 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 96,753,087,229 coins and its circulating supply is 96,753,082,469 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

