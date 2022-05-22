Truist Financial Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $503.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $634.00 to $503.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.93.

COST stock opened at $416.43 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.00 and a 200 day moving average of $533.45.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

