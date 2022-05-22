TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 155 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.63).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 444 ($5.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

