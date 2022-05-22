Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.48

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.48 and traded as high as C$36.00. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 402,940 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Eight Capital increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

