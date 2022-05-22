UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of GYC stock opened at €16.94 ($17.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.47. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($20.98).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

