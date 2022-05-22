Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $266,427.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

