Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

